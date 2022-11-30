USS Investment Management Ltd Has $995,000 Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Leidos were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 329.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 127.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $108.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.42 and its 200-day moving average is $99.32.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,991 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,606. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.29.

Leidos Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Further Reading

