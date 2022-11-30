Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 62,762 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 87,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America raised MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Compass Point lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

NYSE:MTG opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

