USS Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 962.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.13. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.29.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 424.40%. The business had revenue of $611.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $30,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,145 shares of company stock worth $141,461 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.32.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

