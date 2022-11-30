Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,979 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,013 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,498 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,756 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,066 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,468,000 after buying an additional 33,606 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $50.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Melius started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.76.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

