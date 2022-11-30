Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 44.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 193.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 57,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 13.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EQR opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $59.32 and a 1 year high of $94.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

