Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 9,906 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,906 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Owens Corning by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Owens Corning by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

Owens Corning Stock Up 1.5 %

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $224,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $224,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,720. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning stock opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.52. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 10.30%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

