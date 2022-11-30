Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,492,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,308,064 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $244,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.0% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 507,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 33,159 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 324.4% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 61,280 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 178,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 162,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,840,445.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,840,445.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,083,747 shares of company stock worth $37,341,014. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.79.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.