WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,035,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,073 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.65% of WEC Energy Group worth $204,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.45.

NYSE WEC opened at $96.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.35. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.