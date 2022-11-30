Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,194,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362,917 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.92% of PACCAR worth $263,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,872,000 after purchasing an additional 273,389 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in PACCAR by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $637,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $480,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $104.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.66. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $107.18.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PACCAR to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.60.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

