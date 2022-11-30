Fmr LLC Grows Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,391,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 966,164 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 9.30% of Brink’s worth $266,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 47.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 15.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the second quarter worth about $200,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $73.42. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average is $57.38.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. Brink’s had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

About Brink’s

(Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.