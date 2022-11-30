Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,772,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699,155 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 15.00% of Adtalem Global Education worth $243,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter worth $12,591,000. Finally, GHE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $1,319,447.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,277.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,319,447.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,277.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $99,164.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,379.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average is $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $44.40.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $354.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.41 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

