Fmr LLC Has $267.01 Million Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,216,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,469 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 7.78% of Atkore worth $267,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Atkore by 295.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Atkore by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 112,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Atkore by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atkore in the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Atkore by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atkore alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $118.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $123.53. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATKR. StockNews.com began coverage on Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Atkore from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Atkore in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atkore presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.