Korea Investment CORP Raises Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 598,378 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,078 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,261 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. 55.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Kinross Gold stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

KGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

