Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 90,427 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.05% of Western Union worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 188,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Western Union by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 279,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Western Union by 3.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.88.

In other Western Union news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres acquired 7,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,607.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

