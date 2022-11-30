Fmr LLC Sells 51,489 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,536,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,489 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.16% of PTC worth $269,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of PTC by 69.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after buying an additional 36,335 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of PTC by 9.8% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 9,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 6.9% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of PTC by 8.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $340,526.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,758.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $11,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,191,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,264,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,861 shares of company stock worth $34,018,084 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PTC to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

PTC stock opened at $123.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $133.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.31.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.