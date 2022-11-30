BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 25,966 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,966 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.22% of Meritage Homes worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth about $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 645.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Meritage Homes by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 4,566.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Meritage Homes Profile

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $84.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.57. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.62 and a 200 day moving average of $78.80.

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.