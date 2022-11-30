Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Redwood Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,129,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,488,000 after buying an additional 308,880 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,424,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,535,000 after buying an additional 882,431 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 104.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after buying an additional 976,831 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth about $12,038,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RWT opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $14.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.09%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -129.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on RWT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

