Korea Investment CORP Acquires 156,236 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 456.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 190,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,236 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Clarivate by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,801,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,708,000 after acquiring an additional 880,590 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,453,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,553,000 after buying an additional 1,252,886 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 67.2% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,155,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,090,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,303 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,729,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,984,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of CLVT opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,733,171.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 208,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 737,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,733,171.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

