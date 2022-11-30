United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 3,482 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,495 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 78.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Trading Down 1.3 %

EBAY opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average is $43.56. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $72.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.91, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

About eBay

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

