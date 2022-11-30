Korea Investment CORP Buys 700 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cable One by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,678,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 811.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CABO. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,420.00.

Cable One Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CABO opened at $719.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $785.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,095.87. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,869.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.61 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $424.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 61.12 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $714.72 per share, with a total value of $3,573,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,083,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $714.72 per share, with a total value of $3,573,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,083,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brad D. Brian purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $951.11 per share, for a total transaction of $47,555.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,537,276. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

