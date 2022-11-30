Korea Investment CORP Has $3.27 Million Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 110,372 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in F5 by 568.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in F5 by 101.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $149.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $249.00.

In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,152 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $312,126.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,733.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $768,791.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,906. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $312,126.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,733.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,157 shares of company stock worth $1,722,035 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on F5 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.23.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

