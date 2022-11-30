Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes $171,000 Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Titan International by 5,040.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $366,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 84,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $1,299,953.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 908,170 shares in the company, valued at $13,922,246.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $366,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,874.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,284. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07. Titan International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $19.81.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

