Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 252,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 49,165 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEVA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.99. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 26.97%. Analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

