Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 137,500 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 113.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,455 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLQT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $1.00 target price on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $2.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

SelectQuote Stock Down 5.3 %

NYSE SLQT opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $9.78.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.40 million. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 37.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

About SelectQuote

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

