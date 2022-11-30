Korea Investment CORP Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Rating) by 110.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,766 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.51% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF stock opened at $72.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.23. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a one year low of $62.20 and a one year high of $81.64.

