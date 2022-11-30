Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 11,300 Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Titan International in the first quarter worth $424,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Titan International by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Titan International by 4,260.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 41,410 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Titan International in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07. The company has a market cap of $887.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Titan International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $19.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Titan International

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 15,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $231,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 892,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 84,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $1,299,953.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 908,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,922,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 15,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $231,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 892,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,898,284. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Titan International

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.