United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $212.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $285.61.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.57.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

