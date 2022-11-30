BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $5.23 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in STERIS by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth $108,682,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in STERIS by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $139,353,000 after purchasing an additional 225,775 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 1,710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,067,000 after purchasing an additional 220,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth $42,783,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

STERIS Price Performance

NYSE:STE opened at $178.39 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.85 and a 200-day moving average of $196.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.01. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,708.94%.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.