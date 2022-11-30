Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $204,000 in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 4,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSTR opened at $170.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.83. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,081.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSTR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.55.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

