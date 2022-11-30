Korea Investment CORP Acquires 105,862 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 802.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,062 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,862 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 250.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 85.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 112.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNPR opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $38.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.69.

In related news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,684 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

