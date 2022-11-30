United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 2,050 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $68,764,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 133.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,340,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,951,000 after buying an additional 766,098 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,761,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,147,000 after buying an additional 737,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 78.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,566,000 after buying an additional 624,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.38.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.71. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 235.07%. The company had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.