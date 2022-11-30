Korea Investment CORP Has $2.57 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.6% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.4% in the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.8% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 12.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.80.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Fair Isaac stock opened at $590.74 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $623.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.77.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

