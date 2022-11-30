United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $407,000 Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,221,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $589,465,000 after purchasing an additional 760,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,397,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,661 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,733,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,432,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 10.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,798,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,027,000 after purchasing an additional 529,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,758,000 after purchasing an additional 319,502 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Bank of America cut shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mplx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

Mplx stock opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

