Natixis Investment Managers International Has $373,000 Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,750,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,956,000 after purchasing an additional 149,540 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 422,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.40.

Hubbell Stock Performance

HUBB stock opened at $249.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $261.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.46.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $4,524,867.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.