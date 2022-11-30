Natixis Investment Managers International Purchases New Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seeyond purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $1,032,000. PB Investment Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $10,633,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $574,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of APO opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.23. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $75.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.