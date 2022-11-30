12,000 Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Acquired by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after buying an additional 1,441,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,193 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MP Materials by 61.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,661,000 after purchasing an additional 838,085 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 8.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,993,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,287,000 after buying an additional 160,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 925.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,949,000 after buying an additional 1,415,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP stock opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17. The company has a quick ratio of 17.33, a current ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $60.19.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $534,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,707.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $534,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,707.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 150,489 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $4,996,234.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,132,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,607,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 313,924 shares of company stock valued at $10,238,467 in the last quarter. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of MP Materials to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.39.

MP Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

