Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.09.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

