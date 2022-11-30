Seeyond Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 23,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 60,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.38.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $216.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.75 and its 200-day moving average is $189.99. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $221.89.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

