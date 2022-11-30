Seeyond Decreases Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Seeyond cut its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,157 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth $466,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MOS shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

Mosaic Trading Up 0.9 %

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Shares of MOS opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.