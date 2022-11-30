Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Seeyond

Seeyond increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,413,000 after purchasing an additional 775,843 shares during the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,412,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 52,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.85.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $146.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.95. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $2.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

