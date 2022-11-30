Seeyond Reduces Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Seeyond trimmed its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,776 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Masimo were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Masimo by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Masimo by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $140.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $299.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.09.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,784 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 31,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

