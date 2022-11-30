Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond trimmed its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,339,000 after purchasing an additional 498,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 48,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 1.7 %

Burlington Stores stock opened at $192.49 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $304.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Burlington Stores Profile

BURL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.58.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

