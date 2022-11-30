Seeyond Raises Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Seeyond grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 43.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,171,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $156,167,000 after purchasing an additional 353,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,950,183,000 after purchasing an additional 324,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 691.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 355,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,943,000 after purchasing an additional 310,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 62.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 554,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,982,000 after purchasing an additional 212,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $383,969,000 after purchasing an additional 209,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $90.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.87 and its 200 day moving average is $97.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $164.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

