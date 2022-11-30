PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond lessened its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 12.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,979,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,056 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,511,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,106,000 after acquiring an additional 206,569 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in PPG Industries by 61.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,755,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,132 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,346,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $611,347,000 after acquiring an additional 76,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $131.83 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.14.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 54.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.83.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.