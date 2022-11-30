Seeyond Sells 177 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Seeyond lowered its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Fortive were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 20.4% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 39,022 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 0.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 661,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter worth $489,000. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 6.5% in the second quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Trading Up 0.0 %

FTV stock opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.52. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $76.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 14.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

About Fortive



Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Articles

