Seeyond Grows Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE EMN opened at $85.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.93 and a 200 day moving average of $89.19. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
