The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Seeyond

Seeyond increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,411 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Boeing were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Boeing by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

BA opened at $175.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.59. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

