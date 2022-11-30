Seeyond Cuts Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Seeyond lowered its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in IDEX were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,153,000 after buying an additional 226,831 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 200,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,480,000 after buying an additional 28,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in IDEX by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after buying an additional 17,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEX Stock Performance

IEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

NYSE IEX opened at $231.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.33. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.81.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

