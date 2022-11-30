Seeyond Acquires 3,353 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Seeyond boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,827,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on CDAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.71 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average is $57.83. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.37 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

