Seeyond Has $549,000 Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Seeyond cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,364,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,020,927,000 after buying an additional 1,743,197 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,323,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,194,000 after buying an additional 1,849,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,721,000 after buying an additional 2,043,094 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,734,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,892,000 after buying an additional 194,219 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,181,000 after acquiring an additional 45,404 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 105.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $71,482.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,293.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,106 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,608. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

